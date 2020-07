Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2-bedroom duplex in Donaldson Terrance. High ceilings and open living room makes for great entertaining. Kitchen includes all appliances! The home also has washer and dryer connections inside. Nice bathroom with tiled bathtub. Enjoy spending time out back under the covered patio! Fenced-in yard perfect for your pet and privacy! Minutes from Woodlawn Lake, 410, I-10, and St. Mary's University! Schedule your showing today!!