San Antonio, TX
/
207 BRADFORD AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
207 BRADFORD AVE
207 Bradford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
207 Bradford Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
St. Mary's Gateway District
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two bedroom, one bath duplex. You are renting the front part of the unit. Easy access to main roads and shopping. Beautiful established yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have any available units?
207 BRADFORD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 207 BRADFORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
207 BRADFORD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 BRADFORD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE offer parking?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have a pool?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
