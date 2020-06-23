All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 207 BRADFORD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
207 BRADFORD AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 BRADFORD AVE

207 Bradford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

207 Bradford Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
St. Mary's Gateway District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two bedroom, one bath duplex. You are renting the front part of the unit. Easy access to main roads and shopping. Beautiful established yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have any available units?
207 BRADFORD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 207 BRADFORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
207 BRADFORD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 BRADFORD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE offer parking?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have a pool?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 BRADFORD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 BRADFORD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio