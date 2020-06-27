All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:52 PM

206 S Cherry St

206 S Cherry · No Longer Available
Location

206 S Cherry, San Antonio, TX 78203
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 1938 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely renovated. Mixing old with new this home has original hardwood floors, exposed shiplap walls, stainless steel appliances-dishwasher, refrigerator, range, granite countertops, microwave, washer and dryer, walk-in showers, window coverings, and AMAZING VIEWS OF DOWNTOWN from your front porch! The entire property is fenced in. Electric gate for convenience. Parking available on the property. Minutes to major highways, Southtown, the Pearl, and Fort Sam!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 S Cherry St have any available units?
206 S Cherry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 S Cherry St have?
Some of 206 S Cherry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 S Cherry St currently offering any rent specials?
206 S Cherry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 S Cherry St pet-friendly?
No, 206 S Cherry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 206 S Cherry St offer parking?
Yes, 206 S Cherry St offers parking.
Does 206 S Cherry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 S Cherry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 S Cherry St have a pool?
No, 206 S Cherry St does not have a pool.
Does 206 S Cherry St have accessible units?
No, 206 S Cherry St does not have accessible units.
Does 206 S Cherry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 S Cherry St has units with dishwashers.
