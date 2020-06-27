206 S Cherry St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This 1938 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely renovated. Mixing old with new this home has original hardwood floors, exposed shiplap walls, stainless steel appliances-dishwasher, refrigerator, range, granite countertops, microwave, washer and dryer, walk-in showers, window coverings, and AMAZING VIEWS OF DOWNTOWN from your front porch! The entire property is fenced in. Electric gate for convenience. Parking available on the property. Minutes to major highways, Southtown, the Pearl, and Fort Sam!!