Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

2035 Lamar Dr

2035 Lamar · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Lamar, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute newly renovated 3/1 home near downtown - Property Id: 40619

Cute newly rennovated home located near downtown San Antonio, and Fort Sam. 3 bedrooms & 1 Bath. Original hardwood floors newly refinished throughout home. Newly renovated kitchen with subway tile, white shaker cabinets and sink fixtures. New appliances. City just installed new sidewalks throughout this street and also finished a beautiful kid park 1 block away in walking distance

**Pet Deposit Required if tenant has pet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40619
Property Id 40619

(RLNE4771429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Lamar Dr have any available units?
2035 Lamar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Lamar Dr have?
Some of 2035 Lamar Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Lamar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Lamar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Lamar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Lamar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Lamar Dr offer parking?
No, 2035 Lamar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2035 Lamar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Lamar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Lamar Dr have a pool?
No, 2035 Lamar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Lamar Dr have accessible units?
No, 2035 Lamar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Lamar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 Lamar Dr has units with dishwashers.
