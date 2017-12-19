2015 Martin Luther King Drive, San Antonio, TX 78203 Arena District
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home on the East side - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT-Excellent location on MLK. Easy access to I-35 and Downtown. This home has been recently painted with new carpeting. Sits on a large lot. Stove and refrigerator included.
(RLNE5066269)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2015 Martin Luther King Dr have any available units?
2015 Martin Luther King Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.