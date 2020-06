Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PLUS WASHER & DRYER! Charming & spacious 2/1 home in the extremely popular King William neighborhood. This monthly rental includes: water, electric and gas. An additional bonus is the 2 tandem parking spaces in the driveway. Tenant will pay for cable & internet service. Large Walk-In Closet plus multiple other closets.