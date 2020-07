Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom 2 bath with a large living, large kitchen and office. Original hardwoods with recent renovations. Kitchens and bathroom are new, walls have been reinsulated and high grade fire sprinklers installed. Entry and unit both have access keypad. Covered, pad and street parking available. Walk to SAC, Trinity, Breckenridge park, The Pearl and Riverwalk. The look is craftsman, brooklyn style finishes with some industrial flair.



(RLNE4923411)