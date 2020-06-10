All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2005 Santa Anna

2005 Santa Anna · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Santa Anna, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
cable included
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished all bills paid (ABP), charming 1 bedroom loft (in duplex) in nice quiet neighborhood. Covered parking, stackable washer and dryer, free wi-fi and flat screen TV with free cable. This is a very clean and cute 525 square foot 2 story loft apartment. Private entrance, no common areas. Conveniently located about 5 mls from the medical center, only 5.4 mls from the Riverwalk and only 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District (shops and restaurants). Grocery store just down the street. This is perfect for traveling nurses or corporate/professional travelers or just a nice vacation get-away. This is turn-key. All you need is your suitcase! No application fee. Security Deposit $300. One time cleaning fee $60. Please call number in contact info for showings or more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Santa Anna have any available units?
2005 Santa Anna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Santa Anna have?
Some of 2005 Santa Anna's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Santa Anna currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Santa Anna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Santa Anna pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Santa Anna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2005 Santa Anna offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Santa Anna does offer parking.
Does 2005 Santa Anna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 Santa Anna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Santa Anna have a pool?
No, 2005 Santa Anna does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Santa Anna have accessible units?
No, 2005 Santa Anna does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Santa Anna have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Santa Anna does not have units with dishwashers.
