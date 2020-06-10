2005 Santa Anna

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included cable included parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities cable included furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully Furnished all bills paid (ABP), charming 1 bedroom loft (in duplex) in nice quiet neighborhood. Covered parking, stackable washer and dryer, free wi-fi and flat screen TV with free cable. This is a very clean and cute 525 square foot 2 story loft apartment. Private entrance, no common areas. Conveniently located about 5 mls from the medical center, only 5.4 mls from the Riverwalk and only 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District (shops and restaurants). Grocery store just down the street. This is perfect for traveling nurses or corporate/professional travelers or just a nice vacation get-away. This is turn-key. All you need is your suitcase! No application fee. Security Deposit $300. One time cleaning fee $60. Please call number in contact info for showings or more info.