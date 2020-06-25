All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2002 Nolan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2002 Nolan
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2002 Nolan

2002 Nolan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2002 Nolan Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
Perfect corporate rental. Nicely remodeled 1930 Downtown home. Only 1/2 a mile from the At&T Center for Spurs basketball games, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rodeo and concerts. The Alamodome, Tower of America, Riverwalk, The Alamo, Dignowity Park, Fort Sam Houston and Pearl Brewery are all within a few miles. 2 bedrooms with a den that could be used as a 3rd bedroom.There is dining for 6 and Island seating for 4. House has a full bath and a half bath with laundry.Fenced in yard with off street parking. Security system and utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Nolan have any available units?
2002 Nolan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2002 Nolan currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Nolan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Nolan pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Nolan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2002 Nolan offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Nolan offers parking.
Does 2002 Nolan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Nolan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Nolan have a pool?
No, 2002 Nolan does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Nolan have accessible units?
No, 2002 Nolan does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Nolan have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Nolan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Nolan have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Nolan does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio