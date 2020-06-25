2002 Nolan

Amenities

Perfect corporate rental. Nicely remodeled 1930 Downtown home. Only 1/2 a mile from the At&T Center for Spurs basketball games, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rodeo and concerts. The Alamodome, Tower of America, Riverwalk, The Alamo, Dignowity Park, Fort Sam Houston and Pearl Brewery are all within a few miles. 2 bedrooms with a den that could be used as a 3rd bedroom.There is dining for 6 and Island seating for 4. House has a full bath and a half bath with laundry.Fenced in yard with off street parking. Security system and utilities are included.