All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2 MONTIQUE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2 MONTIQUE CT
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

2 MONTIQUE CT

2 Montique Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Dominion
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2 Montique Court, San Antonio, TX 78257
Dominion

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Dominion Classic given the "X-treme Makover." Formal living & dining are open to a spacious kitchen & family Room. Its the perfect setup for family life and entertaining. Recent new flooring throughout: Hickory wood, large format porcelain tiles and upgraded carpet. High end granite selects throughout the house. Master Suite features an elegant bathroom w/ a custom walk-in shower, separate vanities & separate closets. Home sits on a premium, culdesac lot with a very large backyard. Great spacing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 MONTIQUE CT have any available units?
2 MONTIQUE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 MONTIQUE CT have?
Some of 2 MONTIQUE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 MONTIQUE CT currently offering any rent specials?
2 MONTIQUE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 MONTIQUE CT pet-friendly?
No, 2 MONTIQUE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2 MONTIQUE CT offer parking?
Yes, 2 MONTIQUE CT offers parking.
Does 2 MONTIQUE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 MONTIQUE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 MONTIQUE CT have a pool?
No, 2 MONTIQUE CT does not have a pool.
Does 2 MONTIQUE CT have accessible units?
No, 2 MONTIQUE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2 MONTIQUE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 MONTIQUE CT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio