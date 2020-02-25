2 MONTIQUE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Dominion Classic given the "X-treme Makover." Formal living & dining are open to a spacious kitchen & family Room. Its the perfect setup for family life and entertaining. Recent new flooring throughout: Hickory wood, large format porcelain tiles and upgraded carpet. High end granite selects throughout the house. Master Suite features an elegant bathroom w/ a custom walk-in shower, separate vanities & separate closets. Home sits on a premium, culdesac lot with a very large backyard. Great spacing!