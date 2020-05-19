19915 Encino Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets refrigerator

This beautiful home has it all! Upgraded kitchen w/ back splash, many cabinets & silestone countertops. Refrigerator & Reverse Osmosis water system. Two spacious master suites! The first is downstairs with a walk in closet & lots of vanity space with two sinks. The second Master Suite is upstairs also with a walk in closet & tiled bathroom. Spacious secondary rooms! This lot has Mature Trees and is on a cul de sac street. Close to tons of shopping & entertainment! Quick access to Hwy 281 & Loop 1604.