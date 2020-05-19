All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:24 PM

19915 Encino Grove

19915 Encino Grove · No Longer Available
Location

19915 Encino Grove, San Antonio, TX 78259
Encino Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home has it all! Upgraded kitchen w/ back splash, many cabinets & silestone countertops. Refrigerator & Reverse Osmosis water system. Two spacious master suites! The first is downstairs with a walk in closet & lots of vanity space with two sinks. The second Master Suite is upstairs also with a walk in closet & tiled bathroom. Spacious secondary rooms! This lot has Mature Trees and is on a cul de sac street. Close to tons of shopping & entertainment! Quick access to Hwy 281 & Loop 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19915 Encino Grove have any available units?
19915 Encino Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 19915 Encino Grove have?
Some of 19915 Encino Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19915 Encino Grove currently offering any rent specials?
19915 Encino Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19915 Encino Grove pet-friendly?
No, 19915 Encino Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 19915 Encino Grove offer parking?
Yes, 19915 Encino Grove offers parking.
Does 19915 Encino Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19915 Encino Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19915 Encino Grove have a pool?
No, 19915 Encino Grove does not have a pool.
Does 19915 Encino Grove have accessible units?
No, 19915 Encino Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 19915 Encino Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 19915 Encino Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
