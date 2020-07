Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ENCINO PARK SINGLE STORY 2373 S.F. IN THE ORIGINAL SECTION OF ENCINO PARK 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH LARGE OFFICE AND SITTING ROOM IN THE MASTER SUITE LARGE YARD .4 OF AN ACRE WITH MANY LARGE OAK TREES. NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, LARGE SEPARATE DINING ROOM. Master suite has door LEADING OFF TO THE DECK. All non carpeted areas and ceramic tile entry with new Vinyl plank flooring. Master bath recently updated new tub shower combo and flooring.