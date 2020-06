Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

CUTE TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH TWO CAR GARAGE. LOTS OF DEER ROAMING THE AREA AND RURAL FEEL BUT RIGHT OFF 281 INSIDE 1604. LARGE LOT, GOOD STORAGE, NICE SIZE KITCHEN WITH GOOD COUNTER SPACE AND GAS COOKING OPEN TO EATING AREA. BUILTINS IN LIVING ROOM AND BOTH BEDROOMS. VERY QUIET NEIGHBOORHOOD WITH QUIET STREETS FOR WALKING AND ENJOYING THE WILDLIFE. NO SMOKERS.