Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage game room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 bdrm 2 bth home inside Loop 410 with nicely converted garage perfect for 4th bdrm, family room, game room or whatever you need! Large fenced backyard with covered patio perfect for family barbecues or a small dog. Convenient location just off of 410, close to 10, Medical center, military bases, airport, downtown and easy to get anywhere in the city!