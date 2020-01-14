All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:16 AM

1814 EDGEHILL DR

1814 Edgehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1814 Edgehill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental in AHISD! Quiet street, updated kitchen and bathrooms, study and wonderful outdoor entertaining area. Three bedrooms, two baths with utility room inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have any available units?
1814 EDGEHILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1814 EDGEHILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
1814 EDGEHILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 EDGEHILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 1814 EDGEHILL DR offers parking.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have a pool?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have accessible units?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
