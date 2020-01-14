Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1814 EDGEHILL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1814 EDGEHILL DR
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1814 EDGEHILL DR
1814 Edgehill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Park - Northwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1814 Edgehill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental in AHISD! Quiet street, updated kitchen and bathrooms, study and wonderful outdoor entertaining area. Three bedrooms, two baths with utility room inside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have any available units?
1814 EDGEHILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1814 EDGEHILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
1814 EDGEHILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 EDGEHILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 1814 EDGEHILL DR offers parking.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have a pool?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have accessible units?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 EDGEHILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 EDGEHILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio