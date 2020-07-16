18035 Muir Glen Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Seriously one of San Antonio's hidden gems! The location of this home is second to none. Now lets discuss this home...Wonderful floorplan! Open and airy! Massive living spaces that are perfect for entertaining. A very spacious master suite. A downstairs full bedroom and bath that could also serve as a study. Big gameroom upstairs perfect for play or tv lounging. In back find huge deck that will lend itself to outdoor entertaining. This home has all the wow factor you want and is a heck of a deal!