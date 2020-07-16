All apartments in San Antonio
18035 Muir Glen Dr

18035 Muir Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18035 Muir Glen Drive, San Antonio, TX 78257

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Seriously one of San Antonio's hidden gems! The location of this home is second to none. Now lets discuss this home...Wonderful floorplan! Open and airy! Massive living spaces that are perfect for entertaining. A very spacious master suite. A downstairs full bedroom and bath that could also serve as a study. Big gameroom upstairs perfect for play or tv lounging. In back find huge deck that will lend itself to outdoor entertaining. This home has all the wow factor you want and is a heck of a deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18035 Muir Glen Dr have any available units?
18035 Muir Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 18035 Muir Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18035 Muir Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18035 Muir Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18035 Muir Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18035 Muir Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18035 Muir Glen Dr offers parking.
Does 18035 Muir Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18035 Muir Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18035 Muir Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 18035 Muir Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18035 Muir Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 18035 Muir Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18035 Muir Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18035 Muir Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18035 Muir Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18035 Muir Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
