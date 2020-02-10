All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1746 Escada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1746 Escada
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

1746 Escada

1746 Escada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1746 Escada, San Antonio, TX 78258
The Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
A one of a kind, multi-level open floor plan on an expansive lot with mature trees in gated community. Soars high ceilings, three living spaces including a game room and family room with a fireplace and an abundance of natural lighting with many windows. Master retreat features walk in closet and ensuite bath including dual vanities, garden tub, and stand up shower. Spacious privacy backyard with a deck. Complete with a three car garage. Conveniently located nearby shopping, walking distance to elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Escada have any available units?
1746 Escada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 Escada have?
Some of 1746 Escada's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Escada currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Escada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Escada pet-friendly?
No, 1746 Escada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1746 Escada offer parking?
Yes, 1746 Escada offers parking.
Does 1746 Escada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 Escada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Escada have a pool?
No, 1746 Escada does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Escada have accessible units?
No, 1746 Escada does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Escada have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 Escada does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio