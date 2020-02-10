1746 Escada

Amenities

A one of a kind, multi-level open floor plan on an expansive lot with mature trees in gated community. Soars high ceilings, three living spaces including a game room and family room with a fireplace and an abundance of natural lighting with many windows. Master retreat features walk in closet and ensuite bath including dual vanities, garden tub, and stand up shower. Spacious privacy backyard with a deck. Complete with a three car garage. Conveniently located nearby shopping, walking distance to elementary.