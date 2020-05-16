All apartments in San Antonio
1730 DONERAIL ST
1730 DONERAIL ST

1730 Donerail Street · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Donerail Street, San Antonio, TX 78248
Churchill Estates

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great split level house that has been totally updated in established Churchill Estates. Perfectly updated home has with modern, open layout, soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Iron staircase adds unique flair. Downstairs master suite is spacious with tons of natural light. Amazing kitchen with quartz counters overlooks the living area and is PERFECT for entertaining family and friends. Established neighborhood with mature trees, easy access to shopping and major highways. This house has it all

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 DONERAIL ST have any available units?
1730 DONERAIL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1730 DONERAIL ST currently offering any rent specials?
1730 DONERAIL ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 DONERAIL ST pet-friendly?
No, 1730 DONERAIL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1730 DONERAIL ST offer parking?
Yes, 1730 DONERAIL ST does offer parking.
Does 1730 DONERAIL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 DONERAIL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 DONERAIL ST have a pool?
No, 1730 DONERAIL ST does not have a pool.
Does 1730 DONERAIL ST have accessible units?
No, 1730 DONERAIL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 DONERAIL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 DONERAIL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 DONERAIL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 DONERAIL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
