All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 17122 Rock Falls.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
17122 Rock Falls
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:31 PM

17122 Rock Falls

17122 Rock Falls · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17122 Rock Falls, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features fresh paint, new tile flooring, new light fixture and high end finishing. Dream kitchen with stainless steel appliance, wine refrigerator, island, and tile backsplash. Great size master suite and bath located downstairs. Large wood deck in the back yard that will be great to enjoy a lovely evening outside. Conveniently located to Loop 1604, Fiesta Texas, US Hwy 281, IH-10, shopping and dining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17122 Rock Falls have any available units?
17122 Rock Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17122 Rock Falls have?
Some of 17122 Rock Falls's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17122 Rock Falls currently offering any rent specials?
17122 Rock Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17122 Rock Falls pet-friendly?
No, 17122 Rock Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 17122 Rock Falls offer parking?
No, 17122 Rock Falls does not offer parking.
Does 17122 Rock Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17122 Rock Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17122 Rock Falls have a pool?
No, 17122 Rock Falls does not have a pool.
Does 17122 Rock Falls have accessible units?
No, 17122 Rock Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 17122 Rock Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 17122 Rock Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio