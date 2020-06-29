All apartments in San Antonio
167 Pennystone Avenue
167 Pennystone Avenue

167 Pennystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

167 Pennystone Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable two bedroom, one bathroom home has been freshly painted inside and out and is move in ready! It features a detached oversized two car garage with room for your hobbies. The yard is fenced in and ready for your children to make memories. It is within walking distance to great shopping and is minutes from 37 and Southcross. Contact us today to schedule a showing!
This adorable two bedroom, one bathroom home has been freshly painted inside and out and is move in ready!

It features a detached oversized two car garage with room for your hobbies. The yard is fenced in and ready for your children to make memories.

It is within walking distance to great shopping and is minutes from 37 and Southcross.

Contact us today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Pennystone Avenue have any available units?
167 Pennystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 167 Pennystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
167 Pennystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Pennystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 167 Pennystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 167 Pennystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 167 Pennystone Avenue offers parking.
Does 167 Pennystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Pennystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Pennystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 167 Pennystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 167 Pennystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 167 Pennystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Pennystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Pennystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Pennystone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Pennystone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
