Amenities

garage recently renovated pool clubhouse hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the highly acclaimed gated community of Las Brisas, off Brookhollow & 281! Newly remodeled from top to bottom, must see! Kitchen with breakfast area. Living with fireplace. Spacious master with fireplace. Secondary bedroom with two closets and full bath. Garage and car port. Community pool/hot tub, with clubhouse and full kitchen.