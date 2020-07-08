All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16642 Willow Run Street

16642 Willow Run St · No Longer Available
Location

16642 Willow Run St, San Antonio, TX 78247
Fox Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Adorable 1-story home on quiet street oozing with charm and character. Master bedroom has office area with built in desk and shelves - perfect for working from home, hobbies or just a quiet space. Master bath has separate sinks, walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. Patio and mature trees make it enjoyable to relax outside. Don't miss this opportunity and schedule a showing today!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16642 Willow Run Street have any available units?
16642 Willow Run Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 16642 Willow Run Street currently offering any rent specials?
16642 Willow Run Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16642 Willow Run Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16642 Willow Run Street is pet friendly.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street offer parking?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not offer parking.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street have a pool?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not have a pool.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street have accessible units?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16642 Willow Run Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16642 Willow Run Street does not have units with air conditioning.

