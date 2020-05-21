Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill

16530 Redland Ranch - Beautiful, well-kept 1 story 4/2/2 home in the desirable, gated Redland Ranch subdivision. Home features spacious open floor plan, separate dining area, good size eat-in kitchen, living room has gas fireplace, all bedrooms are good size. Stunning, private fenced backyard features large flagstone patio, fire pit and has a 9ft custom built BBQ smoker for your enjoyment! Great location with easy access to 281 & 1604, major shopping centers and is in NEISD. Owner says pets negotiable! Check out this fantastic home today!!



(RLNE5874206)