Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

16530 Redland Ranch

16530 Redland Ranch · (210) 771-7502
Location

16530 Redland Ranch, San Antonio, TX 78247

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16530 Redland Ranch · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2173 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
16530 Redland Ranch - Beautiful, well-kept 1 story 4/2/2 home in the desirable, gated Redland Ranch subdivision. Home features spacious open floor plan, separate dining area, good size eat-in kitchen, living room has gas fireplace, all bedrooms are good size. Stunning, private fenced backyard features large flagstone patio, fire pit and has a 9ft custom built BBQ smoker for your enjoyment! Great location with easy access to 281 & 1604, major shopping centers and is in NEISD. Owner says pets negotiable! Check out this fantastic home today!!

(RLNE5874206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16530 Redland Ranch have any available units?
16530 Redland Ranch has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16530 Redland Ranch have?
Some of 16530 Redland Ranch's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16530 Redland Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
16530 Redland Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16530 Redland Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, 16530 Redland Ranch is pet friendly.
Does 16530 Redland Ranch offer parking?
No, 16530 Redland Ranch does not offer parking.
Does 16530 Redland Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16530 Redland Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16530 Redland Ranch have a pool?
No, 16530 Redland Ranch does not have a pool.
Does 16530 Redland Ranch have accessible units?
No, 16530 Redland Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 16530 Redland Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, 16530 Redland Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
