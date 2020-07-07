1617 Wycombe St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1115790dd ---- Two story town home AVAILABLE NOW! Bedrooms located upstairs with updated bathroom. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher, and washer/dryer locations. Wood burning fireplace in the living room w/vanity room. Easy access to Wurzbach Parkway, Loop 410, 281, and San Antonio Airport, This one WON'T LAST! Call us TODAY!! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Great Location Off Street Parking Two Bedrooms Two Story Washer & Dryer Connections