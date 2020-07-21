1614 Santa Rita Street, San Antonio, TX 78214 Villa Coronado
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 Home Available for Immediate Move In - Lovely 2 bedroom home available for immediate move in! No carpet! Spacious living room and updated eat in kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Covered patio with a fenced back yard perfect for entertaining. 3 window units and ceiling fans available for your convenience. Apply at office with application and deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1614 Santa Rita have any available units?
1614 Santa Rita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.