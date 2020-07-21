1614 Santa Rita

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 Home Available for Immediate Move In - Lovely 2 bedroom home available for immediate move in! No carpet! Spacious living room and updated eat in kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Covered patio with a fenced back yard perfect for entertaining. 3 window units and ceiling fans available for your convenience. Apply at office with application and deposit.



(RLNE3397220)