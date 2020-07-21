All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

1614 Santa Rita

1614 Santa Rita Street · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Santa Rita Street, San Antonio, TX 78214
Villa Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
2/1 Home Available for Immediate Move In - Lovely 2 bedroom home available for immediate move in! No carpet! Spacious living room and updated eat in kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Covered patio with a fenced back yard perfect for entertaining. 3 window units and ceiling fans available for your convenience. Apply at office with application and deposit.

(RLNE3397220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Santa Rita have any available units?
1614 Santa Rita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Santa Rita have?
Some of 1614 Santa Rita's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Santa Rita currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Santa Rita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Santa Rita pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Santa Rita is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Santa Rita offer parking?
No, 1614 Santa Rita does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Santa Rita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Santa Rita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Santa Rita have a pool?
No, 1614 Santa Rita does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Santa Rita have accessible units?
No, 1614 Santa Rita does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Santa Rita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Santa Rita does not have units with dishwashers.
