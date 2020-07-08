16107 NOBLE NIGHT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CHECK AVAILABILITY DATES. Gorgeous rental in GRANDVIEW- great location off Kyle Seale, close to NISD schools! Very, very few rentals in this beautiful neighborhood! Open, spacious floorplan with two eating areas, living room with fireplace, and good-sized bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen features beautiful counter tops and breakfast bar! Backyard features large patio. Convenient access to Loop 1604, shopping, Fiesta Texas, UTSA and more! Non-smokers only, pets negotiable. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATES. Fridge is AS IS