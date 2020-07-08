All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 16107 NOBLE NIGHT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
16107 NOBLE NIGHT
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

16107 NOBLE NIGHT

16107 Noble Night · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16107 Noble Night, San Antonio, TX 78255

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CHECK AVAILABILITY DATES. Gorgeous rental in GRANDVIEW- great location off Kyle Seale, close to NISD schools! Very, very few rentals in this beautiful neighborhood! Open, spacious floorplan with two eating areas, living room with fireplace, and good-sized bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen features beautiful counter tops and breakfast bar! Backyard features large patio. Convenient access to Loop 1604, shopping, Fiesta Texas, UTSA and more! Non-smokers only, pets negotiable. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATES. Fridge is AS IS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16107 NOBLE NIGHT have any available units?
16107 NOBLE NIGHT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16107 NOBLE NIGHT have?
Some of 16107 NOBLE NIGHT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16107 NOBLE NIGHT currently offering any rent specials?
16107 NOBLE NIGHT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16107 NOBLE NIGHT pet-friendly?
Yes, 16107 NOBLE NIGHT is pet friendly.
Does 16107 NOBLE NIGHT offer parking?
Yes, 16107 NOBLE NIGHT offers parking.
Does 16107 NOBLE NIGHT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16107 NOBLE NIGHT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16107 NOBLE NIGHT have a pool?
No, 16107 NOBLE NIGHT does not have a pool.
Does 16107 NOBLE NIGHT have accessible units?
No, 16107 NOBLE NIGHT does not have accessible units.
Does 16107 NOBLE NIGHT have units with dishwashers?
No, 16107 NOBLE NIGHT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio