Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Beautiful, brand new upgrades include granite countertops & tile flooring throughout kitchen! This 3 bedroom | 2.5 bath home has an open concept first floor living with large dine-in kitchen. Lots of cabinet & countertop space! All bedrooms and laundry room located upstairs. Freshly painted throughout! Situated on a corner lot. Easy access to I-35, 1604 & 281. Ready for move in!