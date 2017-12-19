All apartments in San Antonio
161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE

161 Chapel Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

161 Chapel Hill Circle, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 3 bedr 2.5 baths with the master bedr downstair. Available May 15 for 3 to 12 months. Townhome style condo with enclose yard ideal for your pets. Control access, 2 swimming pools, mature trees, club house, manager on site, yard service every week included in the rent. Full size washer and dryer. Great location in the heart of the medical center close to USAA, UTSA, Health Science Center, La Cantera, great shopping and dinning area. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy living in this comfortable condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE have any available units?
161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE have?
Some of 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.

