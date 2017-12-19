161 CHAPEL HILL CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 3 bedr 2.5 baths with the master bedr downstair. Available May 15 for 3 to 12 months. Townhome style condo with enclose yard ideal for your pets. Control access, 2 swimming pools, mature trees, club house, manager on site, yard service every week included in the rent. Full size washer and dryer. Great location in the heart of the medical center close to USAA, UTSA, Health Science Center, La Cantera, great shopping and dinning area. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy living in this comfortable condo.