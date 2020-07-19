All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15715 Luna Ridge

15715 Luna Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

15715 Luna Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78023
Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FANTASTIC SINGLE STORY HOME WITH CERAMIC TILE AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS. 42 INCH CABINETS AND HIGHER COUNTER TOPS. OFFICE/STUDY. MINUTES FROM SOUTH TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER, LA CANTERA, THE RIM, UTSA, AND USAA! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15715 Luna Ridge have any available units?
15715 Luna Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 15715 Luna Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
15715 Luna Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15715 Luna Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 15715 Luna Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 15715 Luna Ridge offer parking?
No, 15715 Luna Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 15715 Luna Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15715 Luna Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15715 Luna Ridge have a pool?
No, 15715 Luna Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 15715 Luna Ridge have accessible units?
No, 15715 Luna Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 15715 Luna Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 15715 Luna Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15715 Luna Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 15715 Luna Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
