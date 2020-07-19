15715 Luna Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FANTASTIC SINGLE STORY HOME WITH CERAMIC TILE AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS. 42 INCH CABINETS AND HIGHER COUNTER TOPS. OFFICE/STUDY. MINUTES FROM SOUTH TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER, LA CANTERA, THE RIM, UTSA, AND USAA! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.