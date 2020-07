Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on the Northeast side of San Antonio. The home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas and has an open floor plan. Kitchen has an island and lots of cabinets. Privacy fenced large backyard with a covered patio. Home is in the North East ISD.