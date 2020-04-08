All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:17 AM

1542 N ALAMO ST

1542 North Alamo Street · (214) 738-4986
Location

1542 North Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX 78215
Government Hil

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulous 2 bedroom loft available at the Casa Blanca Lofts. Highly desirable location just minutes from The Pearl, Downtown, shopping and nightlife. Immaculate unit with an open layout. Beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash & breakfast bar. Master suite is tucked away for privacy and boasts a large walk-in closet and full spa-like bathroom. Laundry upon entrance with full washer and dryer. Spacious private balcony great for relaxing. Unit comes with 2 covered parking spots in the gated parking lot as well as a private storage unit. Sparkling community pool great for BBQs! Owner pays water and electric/gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 N ALAMO ST have any available units?
1542 N ALAMO ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 N ALAMO ST have?
Some of 1542 N ALAMO ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 N ALAMO ST currently offering any rent specials?
1542 N ALAMO ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 N ALAMO ST pet-friendly?
No, 1542 N ALAMO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1542 N ALAMO ST offer parking?
Yes, 1542 N ALAMO ST does offer parking.
Does 1542 N ALAMO ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1542 N ALAMO ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 N ALAMO ST have a pool?
Yes, 1542 N ALAMO ST has a pool.
Does 1542 N ALAMO ST have accessible units?
No, 1542 N ALAMO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 N ALAMO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 N ALAMO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
