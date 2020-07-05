15102 Crows Nest

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85703f0008 ----

Great single family home located in NE San Antonio. 1800 sq. ft. 4/2.5 2-Car Garage located in between Judson & Toepperwein Rd. Shopping and schools nearby. Home has been freshly repainted, large living room and master. Come out and see this great home! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



*Pets Allowed

Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Formal Living

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 2 Car Garage