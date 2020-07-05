All apartments in San Antonio
15102 Crows Nest

15102 Crow's Nest · No Longer Available
Location

15102 Crow's Nest, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85703f0008 ----
Great single family home located in NE San Antonio. 1800 sq. ft. 4/2.5 2-Car Garage located in between Judson & Toepperwein Rd. Shopping and schools nearby. Home has been freshly repainted, large living room and master. Come out and see this great home! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15102 Crows Nest have any available units?
15102 Crows Nest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15102 Crows Nest have?
Some of 15102 Crows Nest's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15102 Crows Nest currently offering any rent specials?
15102 Crows Nest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15102 Crows Nest pet-friendly?
Yes, 15102 Crows Nest is pet friendly.
Does 15102 Crows Nest offer parking?
Yes, 15102 Crows Nest offers parking.
Does 15102 Crows Nest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15102 Crows Nest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15102 Crows Nest have a pool?
No, 15102 Crows Nest does not have a pool.
Does 15102 Crows Nest have accessible units?
No, 15102 Crows Nest does not have accessible units.
Does 15102 Crows Nest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15102 Crows Nest has units with dishwashers.

