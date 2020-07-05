15102 Crows Nest

Amenities
Great single family home located in NE San Antonio. 1800 sq. ft. 4/2.5 2-Car Garage located in between Judson & Toepperwein Rd. Shopping and schools nearby. Home has been freshly repainted, large living room and master. Come out and see this great home! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage