151 Arrow Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing home with lots of room in Maverick Creek, Conveniently located to USAA, Medical Center, and UTSA !! - Great location for easy access to 1604 & IH-10. Very close to UTSA and the Medical Center. This home has a nice open floor plan, with a loft and laundry room upstairs. Office or sitting room is downstairs off the living room. Eat In kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space, and built in microwave. All appliances stay! Side-by-Side refrigerator, and washer and dryer! Utility Room is upstairs. Call today to schedule your showing appointment!



(RLNE1878778)