Last updated September 14 2019

151 Arrow Oaks

151 Arrow Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

151 Arrow Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Amazing home with lots of room in Maverick Creek, Conveniently located to USAA, Medical Center, and UTSA !! - Great location for easy access to 1604 & IH-10. Very close to UTSA and the Medical Center. This home has a nice open floor plan, with a loft and laundry room upstairs. Office or sitting room is downstairs off the living room. Eat In kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space, and built in microwave. All appliances stay! Side-by-Side refrigerator, and washer and dryer! Utility Room is upstairs. Call today to schedule your showing appointment!

(RLNE1878778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Arrow Oaks have any available units?
151 Arrow Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Arrow Oaks have?
Some of 151 Arrow Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Arrow Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
151 Arrow Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Arrow Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Arrow Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 151 Arrow Oaks offer parking?
No, 151 Arrow Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 151 Arrow Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Arrow Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Arrow Oaks have a pool?
No, 151 Arrow Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 151 Arrow Oaks have accessible units?
No, 151 Arrow Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Arrow Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Arrow Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
