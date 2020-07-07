Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
14946 TURRET RUN
14946 TURRET RUN
14946 Turret Run
Location
14946 Turret Run, San Antonio, TX 78248
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
4 BEDROOMS PLUS GAMEROOM. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. CHEERFUL EAT-IN KITCHEN, TILE FLOORING, OAK CABINETRY, BREAKFAST BAR, WINDOW-WRAPPED ROOMS, FRESHLY PAINTED, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, WATER SOFTENER, COLORFUL PLANTINGS, TALL TREES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14946 TURRET RUN have any available units?
14946 TURRET RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 14946 TURRET RUN currently offering any rent specials?
14946 TURRET RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14946 TURRET RUN pet-friendly?
No, 14946 TURRET RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 14946 TURRET RUN offer parking?
Yes, 14946 TURRET RUN offers parking.
Does 14946 TURRET RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14946 TURRET RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14946 TURRET RUN have a pool?
No, 14946 TURRET RUN does not have a pool.
Does 14946 TURRET RUN have accessible units?
No, 14946 TURRET RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 14946 TURRET RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14946 TURRET RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14946 TURRET RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14946 TURRET RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
