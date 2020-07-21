14927 Eagle Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home is waiting for a large family to fill it. It boasts 4 bedrooms or 5 if you use the study as a bedroom instead of office . The study has a closet. All bedrooms have great closets and the 2nd living area makes for a great game room . Minimum pet limit / no vicious dogs. If your looking for room this is the house for you !