14927 Eagle Run

This beautiful home is waiting for a large family to fill it. It boasts 4 bedrooms or 5 if you use the study as a bedroom instead of office . The study has a closet. All bedrooms have great closets and the 2nd living area makes for a great game room . Minimum pet limit / no vicious dogs. If your looking for room this is the house for you !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
