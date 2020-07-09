149 TERRY CT

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

**Short Term Rental Available**Completely Renovated and Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Craftsman Style Home Situated Near the Heart of the Historic Pearl District, Just North of Downtown San Antonio**Spacious & Open Floor Plan with Beautifully Updated Island Kitchen Overlooking Dining Area and Living Room**Master Bedroom with En Suite Bathroom, Large Walk-In Closet and Private Access**Great Shopping, Dining & Entertainment All Within Walking Distance to St Mary's Strip, The Pearl Brewery and The Northern Extension of San Antonio Riverwalk**