Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

149 TERRY CT

149 Terry Court · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Tobin Hill
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

149 Terry Court, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**Short Term Rental Available**Completely Renovated and Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Craftsman Style Home Situated Near the Heart of the Historic Pearl District, Just North of Downtown San Antonio**Spacious & Open Floor Plan with Beautifully Updated Island Kitchen Overlooking Dining Area and Living Room**Master Bedroom with En Suite Bathroom, Large Walk-In Closet and Private Access**Great Shopping, Dining & Entertainment All Within Walking Distance to St Mary's Strip, The Pearl Brewery and The Northern Extension of San Antonio Riverwalk**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 TERRY CT have any available units?
149 TERRY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 TERRY CT have?
Some of 149 TERRY CT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 TERRY CT currently offering any rent specials?
149 TERRY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 TERRY CT pet-friendly?
No, 149 TERRY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 149 TERRY CT offer parking?
No, 149 TERRY CT does not offer parking.
Does 149 TERRY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 TERRY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 TERRY CT have a pool?
No, 149 TERRY CT does not have a pool.
Does 149 TERRY CT have accessible units?
No, 149 TERRY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 149 TERRY CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 TERRY CT does not have units with dishwashers.

