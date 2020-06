Amenities

FURNISHED 2 bedr 3 full bathrooms condo. AVAILABLE for 3 to 12 months lease and move in ready. Full size washer and dryer. One covered parking space and plenty of visitors parking. Gated access, two swimming pools, mature trees, manager on site, yard service every week. Great location in the heart of the Medical Center close to USAA, UTSA , UT Health Science Center, La Cantera, and great shopping and dining area. Come and enjoy easy living in this comfortable condo.