Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

14811 HUEBNER

14811 Huebner Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78231
Oak Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Welcome to the premier destination for luxury apartment home living. Enjoy custom home amenities such as gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full size washers and dryers in every home. Define your lifestyle by choosing the finest in apartment home living! Come home to a brand new community loaded with amazing amenities! Take your furry friend to the dog park, work up a sweat in the fitness studio hang out in the clubhouse with a cyber cafe or relax poolside and catch up on reading! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14811 HUEBNER have any available units?
14811 HUEBNER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14811 HUEBNER have?
Some of 14811 HUEBNER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14811 HUEBNER currently offering any rent specials?
14811 HUEBNER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14811 HUEBNER pet-friendly?
Yes, 14811 HUEBNER is pet friendly.
Does 14811 HUEBNER offer parking?
No, 14811 HUEBNER does not offer parking.
Does 14811 HUEBNER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14811 HUEBNER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14811 HUEBNER have a pool?
Yes, 14811 HUEBNER has a pool.
Does 14811 HUEBNER have accessible units?
No, 14811 HUEBNER does not have accessible units.
Does 14811 HUEBNER have units with dishwashers?
No, 14811 HUEBNER does not have units with dishwashers.
