Last updated October 14 2019 at 10:13 PM

14702 Highland Peak

14702 Highland Peak · No Longer Available
Location

14702 Highland Peak, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access*

Beautiful renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home move-in ready for its new resident. This home features updated kitchen with appliances, new flooring throughout, new fixtures and fresh paint to brighten up the home. Corner lot with large deck in private back yard. Come see before it's gone!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14702 Highland Peak have any available units?
14702 Highland Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14702 Highland Peak currently offering any rent specials?
14702 Highland Peak isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14702 Highland Peak pet-friendly?
Yes, 14702 Highland Peak is pet friendly.
Does 14702 Highland Peak offer parking?
No, 14702 Highland Peak does not offer parking.
Does 14702 Highland Peak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14702 Highland Peak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14702 Highland Peak have a pool?
No, 14702 Highland Peak does not have a pool.
Does 14702 Highland Peak have accessible units?
No, 14702 Highland Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 14702 Highland Peak have units with dishwashers?
No, 14702 Highland Peak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14702 Highland Peak have units with air conditioning?
No, 14702 Highland Peak does not have units with air conditioning.
