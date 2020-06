Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Many SALIENT upgrades/features. Triple Crown Molding, freshly painted, tiles everywhere except bedrooms, oversize backyard, oversize jacuzzi in M/bath, huge laundry has lot of cabinets/storage with sink. Storage shed in the backyard. Foyer & fireplace is marble. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Kitchen has NEW build-in appliances with lots of counter space and cabinets. Pre-wired for sound system. New roof in 2016.