Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Come check out the Great craftsmanship and attention to detail in this Cozy single story 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom Garden Home within Alamo Heights School District. This home is For Sale or Lease. Nice size master suite with a walk-in shower and dual separate vanity sink, His and Hers walk in closet, Private backyard retreat, Gas fireplace, 2 car garage. Perfect location within walking distance to shopping centers and restaurants. The Quarry Golf Course is less than 1 mile away.