All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1455 Brighton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1455 Brighton Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM

1455 Brighton Avenue

1455 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1455 Brighton Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78211

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Cute 3/1 modest home includes big back yard completely fenced, large patio for BBQs, laundry room, detached garage h big storage room. 1455 Brighton, SA, TX 78211 RENT: $990/ $700 deposit SAHA, MILITARY welcome. NO application fee. App can be emailed. Tenants: For faster response, please include brief work/rent history, family income/size in query. IF using Zillow, click the box "Boost with a Renter Profile" in the "Contact Manager" feature, It really helps serious tenants stand out with a Renter Profile. DETAILS: 3 Bedrooms/1 bath Large back patio for picnics Refrigerator/stove OTHER AMENITIES: Detached Garage 20x20 Storage room 10x20 Separate laundry room New paint, ceiling fans Scenic Window Views/corner lot Driveway/Covered garage/ Big back yard completely fenced with pecan tree Back yard security light/Smoke Alarms Scenic, quiet neighborhood Tree-lined sidewalks CONVENIENCES: South Park Mall, SW Military HEB Plus, SW Military Drive La Fiesta Nogalitos, 3414 Nogalitos Palo Alto College Post Offices: 7411 Barlite Blvd, 2261 Hughes AVE SCHOOLS: Harlandale ISD Elem: COLUMBIA, COLLIER Middle: LEAL High: HARLANDALE PARKS: Normoyle Park, 800 Culberson - playgrounds, tennis courts, Palm Heights Park, 1106 W Malone Ave- Community Ctr, playground, basketball, tennis courts 2031 Quintana, Kennedy Softball < < Terms: 12 months but we're flexible. FSBO: We also offer this house and others For Sale By Owner and we offer seller finance on friendly terms. Complex, 3101 Roselawn, Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 Brighton Avenue have any available units?
1455 Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 Brighton Avenue have?
Some of 1455 Brighton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Brighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1455 Brighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1455 Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1455 Brighton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1455 Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1455 Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1455 Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1455 Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1455 Brighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio