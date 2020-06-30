1455 Brighton Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

Cute 3/1 modest home includes big back yard completely fenced, large patio for BBQs, laundry room, detached garage h big storage room. 1455 Brighton, SA, TX 78211 RENT: $990/ $700 deposit SAHA, MILITARY welcome. NO application fee. App can be emailed. Tenants: For faster response, please include brief work/rent history, family income/size in query. IF using Zillow, click the box "Boost with a Renter Profile" in the "Contact Manager" feature, It really helps serious tenants stand out with a Renter Profile. DETAILS: 3 Bedrooms/1 bath Large back patio for picnics Refrigerator/stove OTHER AMENITIES: Detached Garage 20x20 Storage room 10x20 Separate laundry room New paint, ceiling fans Scenic Window Views/corner lot Driveway/Covered garage/ Big back yard completely fenced with pecan tree Back yard security light/Smoke Alarms Scenic, quiet neighborhood Tree-lined sidewalks CONVENIENCES: South Park Mall, SW Military HEB Plus, SW Military Drive La Fiesta Nogalitos, 3414 Nogalitos Palo Alto College Post Offices: 7411 Barlite Blvd, 2261 Hughes AVE SCHOOLS: Harlandale ISD Elem: COLUMBIA, COLLIER Middle: LEAL High: HARLANDALE PARKS: Normoyle Park, 800 Culberson - playgrounds, tennis courts, Palm Heights Park, 1106 W Malone Ave- Community Ctr, playground, basketball, tennis courts 2031 Quintana, Kennedy Softball < < Terms: 12 months but we're flexible. FSBO: We also offer this house and others For Sale By Owner and we offer seller finance on friendly terms. Complex, 3101 Roselawn, Rd.