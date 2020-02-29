14523 Santa Fe Acres 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

14523 Santa Fe Acres - Beautiful executive home in Sonoma Ranch gated community. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout, 10ft ceilings, gas appliances, granite counter-tops, open floor plan with plenty of space to relax. Enjoy afternoon BBQs on under the covered Patio. Enjoy quality time with loved ones @ community pool, park, playground* Convenient to 1604, I-10, La Cantera & the Rim, golf, dining, parks shopping, & entertainment. Very close to all the schools. A wonderful family area, Great Schools!



Style: One Story / # stories: 1 Roof: Composition Wdw: All Remain

Ext: Brick Fndtn: Slab Floor: Ceramic Tile, Wood

Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Natural Gas Air Cond: One Central

MstBR: Split, DownStairs, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Full Bath Frpl: One

Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity, Tub has Whirlpool, Garden Tub Pool/Spa: None

Garage Parking: Two Car Garage Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System

Additional/Other Parking: Restrictions: Pets Allowed, Pet Restrictions, Pets Negotiable

Lot Desc: Security: Controlled Access, Pre-Wired

Accessible/Adaptive: No

Interior: Two Living Areas, Separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Two Eating Areas, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Utility Room Inside, 1st Floor Lvl/No Steps, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet

Exter Fea: Patio Slab, Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Double Pane Windows, Mature Trees

Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Chandelier, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Cook Top, Built-In Oven, Microwave Oven, Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Pre-Wired for Security, Gas WaterHeater, Garage Door Opener, Solid Counter Tops

Misc: Broker-Manager

Rent Incl: HOA Amenities

Tenant Pay: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance, Garbage Pickup, Security Monitoring

Common Area Amenities: Clubhouse, Pool, Jogging Trail, Playground, BBQPC, Tennis Court, Near Shopping, Basketball Court



(RLNE5180717)