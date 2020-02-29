All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14523 Santa Fe Acres 1
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

14523 Santa Fe Acres 1

14523 Santa Fe Acres · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14523 Santa Fe Acres, San Antonio, TX 78023
Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
14523 Santa Fe Acres - Beautiful executive home in Sonoma Ranch gated community. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout, 10ft ceilings, gas appliances, granite counter-tops, open floor plan with plenty of space to relax. Enjoy afternoon BBQs on under the covered Patio. Enjoy quality time with loved ones @ community pool, park, playground* Convenient to 1604, I-10, La Cantera & the Rim, golf, dining, parks shopping, & entertainment. Very close to all the schools. A wonderful family area, Great Schools!

Style: One Story / # stories: 1 Roof: Composition Wdw: All Remain
Ext: Brick Fndtn: Slab Floor: Ceramic Tile, Wood
Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Natural Gas Air Cond: One Central
MstBR: Split, DownStairs, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Full Bath Frpl: One
Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity, Tub has Whirlpool, Garden Tub Pool/Spa: None
Garage Parking: Two Car Garage Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System
Additional/Other Parking: Restrictions: Pets Allowed, Pet Restrictions, Pets Negotiable
Lot Desc: Security: Controlled Access, Pre-Wired
Accessible/Adaptive: No
Interior: Two Living Areas, Separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Two Eating Areas, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Utility Room Inside, 1st Floor Lvl/No Steps, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet
Exter Fea: Patio Slab, Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Double Pane Windows, Mature Trees
Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Chandelier, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Cook Top, Built-In Oven, Microwave Oven, Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Pre-Wired for Security, Gas WaterHeater, Garage Door Opener, Solid Counter Tops
Misc: Broker-Manager
Rent Incl: HOA Amenities
Tenant Pay: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance, Garbage Pickup, Security Monitoring
Common Area Amenities: Clubhouse, Pool, Jogging Trail, Playground, BBQPC, Tennis Court, Near Shopping, Basketball Court

(RLNE5180717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 have any available units?
14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 have?
Some of 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 offers parking.
Does 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 has a pool.
Does 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 have accessible units?
No, 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14523 Santa Fe Acres 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio