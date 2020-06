Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 5 bedroom home in gated section of Churchill Estates. Island kitchen, with breakfast bar and solid surface counter tops, open to second eating area and family room. New laminate floors throughout the main level. 5 bedrooms and laundry room all upstairs. Great family home! Large backyard with storage shed, backs to a greenbelt. Neighborhood walking trails extend to Salado Green area and Hardberger Park. Access to neighborhood amenities included. Home is located in a cul de sac.