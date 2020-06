Amenities

Very elegant two story with formal dining room. Gourmet island kitchen that opens to large spacious living area with fireplace. Nice pantry and built in microwave. Master bedroom is downstairs with separate garden tub and shower. Huge walk-in closet. Other bedrooms are upstairs. Two with Jack-n-Jill bath and other two share a hall bath. 2" blinds and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large loft and game room with high ceiling. Covered patio in large backyard. Solar screens to save energy.