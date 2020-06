Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed/1 bath Duplex minutes from Downtown San Antonio *** Holiday Special!! One month free with the signing of an 18 month lease!*** - *** Holiday Special!! One month free with the signing of an 18 month lease!***



Come take a look at this spacious 2 bedroom duplex located just east of downtown. Carpet only in the bedrooms, and water is included with the rent. Close to shopping centers and IH-37 and Loop 410 S. Come take a look today!



(RLNE4516494)