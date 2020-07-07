All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like
14110 Soapberry Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14110 Soapberry Cove
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

14110 Soapberry Cove

14110 Soapberry Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14110 Soapberry Cove, San Antonio, TX 78249
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This beautiful 4 bedroom home has all the living space your family could want, and is Available Now! The floor plan has a nice front living/dining room perfect for entertaining and holiday celebrations, a front business office for the entrepreneur, and a relaxing family room with fireplace that is open to the kitchen/breakfast area. Outside the family room is a covered patio opening to the cul-de-sac back yard with new privacy fencing. Upstairs are four bedrooms; the master suite is huge. Spacious enough for a sitting area, the master bedroom is light, bright and airy. The master bath has both tub and separate shower, and includes dual closets; one is a nice walk- in for her. Beautiful wood laminate floors in the living, dining and office; ceramic tile in the kitchen, breakfast area, and family room. The bedrooms up are carpeted. Even a washer and dryer remain for your use. Owner prefers six month, short term leases.
AVAILABLE! 4/2.5/2 has 2 Living & 2 Dining Areas + Large Front Office. Eat-In Kitchen with Island for easy Meal Preparation. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online;security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14110 Soapberry Cove have any available units?
14110 Soapberry Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14110 Soapberry Cove have?
Some of 14110 Soapberry Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14110 Soapberry Cove currently offering any rent specials?
14110 Soapberry Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14110 Soapberry Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 14110 Soapberry Cove is pet friendly.
Does 14110 Soapberry Cove offer parking?
Yes, 14110 Soapberry Cove offers parking.
Does 14110 Soapberry Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14110 Soapberry Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14110 Soapberry Cove have a pool?
No, 14110 Soapberry Cove does not have a pool.
Does 14110 Soapberry Cove have accessible units?
No, 14110 Soapberry Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 14110 Soapberry Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14110 Soapberry Cove has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio ApartmentsBexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance JacksonDowntown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park NorthwoodTerrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's CollegeSan Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's UniversityThe University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio