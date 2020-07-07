14110 Soapberry Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This beautiful 4 bedroom home has all the living space your family could want, and is Available Now! The floor plan has a nice front living/dining room perfect for entertaining and holiday celebrations, a front business office for the entrepreneur, and a relaxing family room with fireplace that is open to the kitchen/breakfast area. Outside the family room is a covered patio opening to the cul-de-sac back yard with new privacy fencing. Upstairs are four bedrooms; the master suite is huge. Spacious enough for a sitting area, the master bedroom is light, bright and airy. The master bath has both tub and separate shower, and includes dual closets; one is a nice walk- in for her. Beautiful wood laminate floors in the living, dining and office; ceramic tile in the kitchen, breakfast area, and family room. The bedrooms up are carpeted. Even a washer and dryer remain for your use. Owner prefers six month, short term leases.

AVAILABLE! 4/2.5/2 has 2 Living & 2 Dining Areas + Large Front Office. Eat-In Kitchen with Island for easy Meal Preparation. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online;security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.