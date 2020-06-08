14047 Cedar Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house located in an established community in the sought after Castle Hills. This house boasts an open floor plan with laminate, vinyl, and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen includes all appliances, eat in sitting area, and island. Large master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Covered patio that is great for entertaining and shed in the back for extra storage space. 6 month lease only until the end of July. Schedule your showing today!!