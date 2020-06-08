All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14047 Cedar Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14047 Cedar Canyon
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

14047 Cedar Canyon

14047 Cedar Canyon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14047 Cedar Canyon, San Antonio, TX 78231
Castle Hills Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house located in an established community in the sought after Castle Hills. This house boasts an open floor plan with laminate, vinyl, and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen includes all appliances, eat in sitting area, and island. Large master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Covered patio that is great for entertaining and shed in the back for extra storage space. 6 month lease only until the end of July. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14047 Cedar Canyon have any available units?
14047 Cedar Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14047 Cedar Canyon have?
Some of 14047 Cedar Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14047 Cedar Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
14047 Cedar Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14047 Cedar Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 14047 Cedar Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14047 Cedar Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 14047 Cedar Canyon offers parking.
Does 14047 Cedar Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14047 Cedar Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14047 Cedar Canyon have a pool?
No, 14047 Cedar Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 14047 Cedar Canyon have accessible units?
No, 14047 Cedar Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 14047 Cedar Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 14047 Cedar Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio