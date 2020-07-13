All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13918 Brantley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13918 Brantley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13918 Brantley

13918 Brantley St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Woodstone
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13918 Brantley St, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access. Serial#103701

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodstone is recently remodeled with a split level floor plan, updated kitchen with granite countertops and all appliances, renovated bathrooms, fresh paint and new fixtures. The yard offers nice private backyard and is ready for move in so schedule a showing today

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13918 Brantley have any available units?
13918 Brantley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13918 Brantley currently offering any rent specials?
13918 Brantley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13918 Brantley pet-friendly?
Yes, 13918 Brantley is pet friendly.
Does 13918 Brantley offer parking?
No, 13918 Brantley does not offer parking.
Does 13918 Brantley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13918 Brantley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13918 Brantley have a pool?
No, 13918 Brantley does not have a pool.
Does 13918 Brantley have accessible units?
No, 13918 Brantley does not have accessible units.
Does 13918 Brantley have units with dishwashers?
No, 13918 Brantley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13918 Brantley have units with air conditioning?
No, 13918 Brantley does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Row
7302 University Row
San Antonio, TX 78249
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio