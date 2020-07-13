13918 Brantley

Amenities
This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access. Serial#103701
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodstone is recently remodeled with a split level floor plan, updated kitchen with granite countertops and all appliances, renovated bathrooms, fresh paint and new fixtures. The yard offers nice private backyard and is ready for move in so schedule a showing today
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.