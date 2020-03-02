Home features 2 living areas. Wood floors in living room, dining room, bedrooms and hall way. Large family room with ceramic tile. 2 storage sheds. Close to 410/IH 10, Medical Center, NorthStar Mall - just conveniently located.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 SHADY RILL have any available units?
139 SHADY RILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.